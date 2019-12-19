A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 19

Abrar:

1- Erdogan’s Advisor: Libya Part of Turkey’s Responsibilities

2- Japan Foreign Ministry’s Statement on Abe-Rouhani Meeting

3- Shamkhani: Iran to Further Cut Its Nuclear Commitments If EU Fails

4- UK Foreign Secretary: Iran’s Measures Endangering JCPOA

5- US to Decrease Level of Its Diplomatic Presence in Iraq

Arman-e Melli:

1- Americans Will Have to Return from Sanctions: Rouhani to Mahathir

Ebtekar:

1- Treading on Lose-Lose Path: Rouhani on US Sanctions

2- 95% of Those Running for Parliamentary Votes in Tehran Qualified by Interior Ministry

3- Poland May Be Fired from EU

Hamshahri:

1- Diplomacy from Tehran to East Asia

* Iranian, Malaysian, Qatari, Turkish Leaders Attend Meeting Snubbed by Saudi, Allies

Javan:

1- Tehran Security Conference Dismissed Allegations of Iran Isolation

2- Shamkhani: Presence of Seven Influential States in Tehran Shows Regional States Standing against US Maximum Pressure

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Merkel: We’re Opposed to US Sanctions on Iran

2- 17 Members of US Congress Protest US’ Economic War on Iranian Citizens

3- Thousands in Various US States Rally in Support for Trump Impeachment

Kayhan:

1- Number of Candidates for Replacing Abdul-Mahdi Increased amid Complicated Situation in Iraq

2- Shamkhani: We Can’t Be Both Sanctioned and Stripped of Channels to Bypass Bans by Accepting CFT

3- Rouhani: Sanctions Cannot Continue

Mardom Salari:

1- Concerns Raised at Tehran Security Conference about Transfer of ISIS by US

2- Trump Outraged by Impeachment: President’s Opponents in Streets

3- Muslims Must Feel Responsible towards Each Other: Rouhani to Mahat