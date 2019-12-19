A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 19

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, December 19, 2019, and picked headlines from 8 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Erdogan’s Advisor: Libya Part of Turkey’s Responsibilities
2- Japan Foreign Ministry’s Statement on Abe-Rouhani Meeting
3- Shamkhani: Iran to Further Cut Its Nuclear Commitments If EU Fails
4- UK Foreign Secretary: Iran’s Measures Endangering JCPOA
5- US to Decrease Level of Its Diplomatic Presence in Iraq
Arman-e Melli:
1- Americans Will Have to Return from Sanctions: Rouhani to Mahathir
Ebtekar:
1- Treading on Lose-Lose Path: Rouhani on US Sanctions
2- 95% of Those Running for Parliamentary Votes in Tehran Qualified by Interior Ministry
3- Poland May Be Fired from EU
Hamshahri:
1- Diplomacy from Tehran to East Asia
* Iranian, Malaysian, Qatari, Turkish Leaders Attend Meeting Snubbed by Saudi, Allies
Javan:
1- Tehran Security Conference Dismissed Allegations of Iran Isolation
2- Shamkhani: Presence of Seven Influential States in Tehran Shows Regional States Standing against US Maximum Pressure
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Merkel: We’re Opposed to US Sanctions on Iran
2- 17 Members of US Congress Protest US’ Economic War on Iranian Citizens
3- Thousands in Various US States Rally in Support for Trump Impeachment
Kayhan:
1- Number of Candidates for Replacing Abdul-Mahdi Increased amid Complicated Situation in Iraq
2- Shamkhani: We Can’t Be Both Sanctioned and Stripped of Channels to Bypass Bans by Accepting CFT
3- Rouhani: Sanctions Cannot Continue
Mardom Salari:
1- Concerns Raised at Tehran Security Conference about Transfer of ISIS by US
2- Trump Outraged by Impeachment: President’s Opponents in Streets
3- Muslims Must Feel Responsible towards Each Other: Rouhani to Mahat