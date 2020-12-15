A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 15

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, and picked headlines from 14 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Abrar Newspaper:
1- Biden Administration Starts Interfering in Iran’s Affairs Even Before Taking Office
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Rouhani Once Again Evades Questions about Price Hikes
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- Rouhani’s Message to Biden
Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:
1- Rouhani: Era of Sanctions Over
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- From Signals of Negotiation to Reference to 2016 Growth Rate
2- Oil Minister: Iran Needs No One’s Permission for Returning to Market
3- Rays of Hope for Iran Joining Global Financial Network by Adopting FATF Standards
Etemad Newspaper:
1- Return to Two Years Ago
* Iran Leader Approves Extension of Deadline for Adopting CFT, Palermo Convention Bills
2- Ayatollah Khamenei’s Order Unprecedented: Official
3- Cloud of Ambiguity over Project to Revive JCPOA
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- Rouhani: We’re Shouldering Burden of Responsibility in Most Difficult Century
Iran Newspaper:
1- Rouhani: I Won’t Delay Removal of Sanctions Even for One Hour
2- FATF Prerequisite for Any Country’s Economic Progress
Javan Newspaper:
1- Huge Cyber Infiltration into Heart of US Sanctions
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Big Cyber-Attack against US Treasury, 40 Israeli Arms Companies
2- Four European States Cancel Business Forum with Iran
3- Two Iranian Oil Tankers Arrive in Venezuelan Coasts
Khorasan Newspaper:
1- We Fulfilled All Our Campaign Promises in Past 7 Years: Rouhani
Mardom Salari Newspaper:
1- Last-Ditch Effort to Adopt FATF Bills
2- MKO Camp in Albania, a Morgue Full of COVID-19 Fatalities
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1- Rouhani: It’s Haram to Delay Breaking of Sanctions Even for One Second
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Conservatives Kill the Time When It Comes to FATF Approval
2- Iran Most Important Rival in Turkey’s Strategy