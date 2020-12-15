A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 15

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, and picked headlines from 14 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Biden Administration Starts Interfering in Iran’s Affairs Even Before Taking Office

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Once Again Evades Questions about Price Hikes

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Rouhani’s Message to Biden

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Era of Sanctions Over

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- From Signals of Negotiation to Reference to 2016 Growth Rate

2- Oil Minister: Iran Needs No One’s Permission for Returning to Market

3- Rays of Hope for Iran Joining Global Financial Network by Adopting FATF Standards

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Return to Two Years Ago

* Iran Leader Approves Extension of Deadline for Adopting CFT, Palermo Convention Bills

2- Ayatollah Khamenei’s Order Unprecedented: Official

3- Cloud of Ambiguity over Project to Revive JCPOA

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We’re Shouldering Burden of Responsibility in Most Difficult Century

Iran Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: I Won’t Delay Removal of Sanctions Even for One Hour

2- FATF Prerequisite for Any Country’s Economic Progress

Javan Newspaper:

1- Huge Cyber Infiltration into Heart of US Sanctions

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Big Cyber-Attack against US Treasury, 40 Israeli Arms Companies

2- Four European States Cancel Business Forum with Iran

3- Two Iranian Oil Tankers Arrive in Venezuelan Coasts

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- We Fulfilled All Our Campaign Promises in Past 7 Years: Rouhani

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Last-Ditch Effort to Adopt FATF Bills

2- MKO Camp in Albania, a Morgue Full of COVID-19 Fatalities

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: It’s Haram to Delay Breaking of Sanctions Even for One Second

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Conservatives Kill the Time When It Comes to FATF Approval

2- Iran Most Important Rival in Turkey’s Strategy