A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 10

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Rouhani: President Only Person Eligible to Talk on Behalf of Nation!
2- Araqchi: We’re Trying to Bring Back Stramaccioni; He Made Hasty Decision
3- Abe Says Japan Preparing for Rouhani’s Trip
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- JCPOA Negotiators Trying to Bring Back Stramaccioni!
2- New Signals after Iran-US Prisoner Swap: Now Talks of Japan Mediation Again
Donya-ye Eqtesad:
1- 34-Year-Old Finnish Woman Breaks World Record, Becomes Youngest World Leader
Ebtekar:
1- Zarif: We Want Our Afghan Friends to Set Aside Differences
2- Distance of Iran, US from Dialogue [Editorial]
Hamshahri:
1- Rouhani Says Negotiation Needed to Foil Enemy’s Plot
2- Tehran’s Valiasr Street Awaiting Global Registration
Iran:
1- Rouhani: $7 Billion Worth of Money Returned to Iran as Talks Begin
2- Free Criticism of Rouhani in Farhangian University
Javan:
1- 86 Percent of Street Children Smuggled into Iran!
2- Domino of Suspicious Incidents in Iraq Riots
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Iran Chief Banker: We’ll Return Stability to Forex Market
2- Iran to Produce Stable Isotopes Without Russians
3- Zarif: Iran Ready for Comprehensive Prisoner Swap with US
Kayhan:
1- Millions of French People Gripping with Consequences of Nationwide Strikes
2- Iraq and Promising Developments
3- There’s Nothing Impossible Today for Iran’s Nuclear Industry: Official
Sazandegi:
1- FATF against Esteghlal FC
* Tehran Giants’ Head Coach Annuls Contract over Payment Problems
Setareh Sobh:
1- Greenlight to Negotiation
* Rouhani: Negotiation Necessary, Revolutionary
2- Minister: Oil Ministry Is Jewellery Shop of Iran; We Won’t Betray People’s Assets
Shargh:
1- Rouhani: JCPOA Is Neither Sacred, Nor Damned