A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 10

Abrar:

1- Rouhani: President Only Person Eligible to Talk on Behalf of Nation!

2- Araqchi: We’re Trying to Bring Back Stramaccioni; He Made Hasty Decision

3- Abe Says Japan Preparing for Rouhani’s Trip

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- JCPOA Negotiators Trying to Bring Back Stramaccioni!

2- New Signals after Iran-US Prisoner Swap: Now Talks of Japan Mediation Again

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- 34-Year-Old Finnish Woman Breaks World Record, Becomes Youngest World Leader

Ebtekar:

1- Zarif: We Want Our Afghan Friends to Set Aside Differences

2- Distance of Iran, US from Dialogue [Editorial]

Hamshahri:

1- Rouhani Says Negotiation Needed to Foil Enemy’s Plot

2- Tehran’s Valiasr Street Awaiting Global Registration

Iran:

1- Rouhani: $7 Billion Worth of Money Returned to Iran as Talks Begin

2- Free Criticism of Rouhani in Farhangian University

Javan:

1- 86 Percent of Street Children Smuggled into Iran!

2- Domino of Suspicious Incidents in Iraq Riots

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Iran Chief Banker: We’ll Return Stability to Forex Market

2- Iran to Produce Stable Isotopes Without Russians

3- Zarif: Iran Ready for Comprehensive Prisoner Swap with US

Kayhan:

1- Millions of French People Gripping with Consequences of Nationwide Strikes

2- Iraq and Promising Developments

3- There’s Nothing Impossible Today for Iran’s Nuclear Industry: Official

Sazandegi:

1- FATF against Esteghlal FC

* Tehran Giants’ Head Coach Annuls Contract over Payment Problems

Setareh Sobh:

1- Greenlight to Negotiation

* Rouhani: Negotiation Necessary, Revolutionary

2- Minister: Oil Ministry Is Jewellery Shop of Iran; We Won’t Betray People’s Assets

Shargh:

1- Rouhani: JCPOA Is Neither Sacred, Nor Damned