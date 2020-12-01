A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 1

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Trump’s Son-in-Law Makes Strange Visit to Saudi

2- East’s Negative Point in Shanghai Test

3- Will Putin Resign?

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Shamkhani’s Untold Stories about Fakhrizadeh Assassination

2- Former MP: Iran Shouldn’t Play in Israel’s Court

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Left-Wing Economic Team in White House

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Clues of a Crime

* Did They Kill Fakhrizadeh Using Remote Control?

2- Judiciary Chief: Sanction and Assassination Two Sides of Same Coin

3- Interior Minister: Total Number of COVID-19 Infections Only 3% of Iran Population

Etemad Newspaper:

1- It’s Not a Sea, It’s Ahvaz

* Street Flooding, Permanent Grief of Khuzestan

2- Terror and Security Infiltration in Broad Daylight

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Shamkhani: Fakhrizadeh Achievements to Stun the World

2- Jahangiri: Stigma of Iran’s Medicine Sanctions to Remain with Its Sponsors Forever

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- The Day When the World Changed

* One Year Since First Case of Coronavirus Identified in China

Iran Newspaper:

1- New Details of Assassination of Iranian Scientist

Javan Newspaper:

1- Days of Tel Aviv’s Fear from Iran’s Revenge

2- Trump Administration’s Maximum Pressure Against Iran Failed

3- What Should Iran Expect If It Doesn’t Take Revenge?

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Military Commanders Say Day of Revenge Not Too Far

2- US Health Officials Warn: Wait for Several Coronavirus Waves

3- From Denying Fakhrizadeh’s Nuclear Identity to False Claim of His Membership in JCPOA Team!

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Israel’s Responsibility in Fakhrizadeh Assassination

2- People’s Houses Filled with Water in Khuzestan

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Shamkhani: Electronic Equipment Used in Killing Fakhrizadeh

2- Snow, Blizzard, Flood, and Coronavirus

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Shamkhani: Operation and Its Whereabouts Had Been Anticipated

2- Health Minister: Virus May Once Again Surge in Winter

3- Israel Seeking to Change Court [Editorial]