A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on August 9

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, August 9, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani’s Chief of Staff: We’re in Final Days of Sanctions

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Lebanon on Verge of Political Explosion

2- Temporary Withdrawal of Coronavirus

3- Lebanon’s Dilemma after Explosion

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Hook’s Resignation; An Escape Forward

2- Beirut Blast May Repeat in Heart of Tehran

* There Are Three Chemical Depots in Tehran

3- Analyst: Withdrawal from NPT Is What Trump Wants

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Iran Develops ‘Adaptation to Corona’ Program

2- Hook Resigns in Final Months of Trump Administration

* Does It Show White House’s New Tactic?

Etemad Newspaper:

1- US Must Be Held Accountable for Financing Terror: Iran

Iran Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Heralds Great Leap in Petchem Industry

Javan Newspaper:

1- Hook Leaves Office with ‘Maximum Pressure’

2- Major National Projects Accelerated Despite Difficult Conditions Imposed on Iran

3- Observing Protocols Leads to Decline in COVID-19 Deaths

4- End of Hook; Another Defeat for US [Editorial]

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Macron; Supporter of Lebanese People or Complicit in Beirut Crime?

2- Official in Charge of US Maximum Pressure Dismissed After Failure

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- US Expected to Fail at UNSC over Extension of Iran Arms Embargo

2- Hook Leaves State Dept., Replaced by Abrams

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- One Radical Leaves, Another Radical Comes

* Hook Resigns as US Special Iran Representative

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Efforts to Reconstruct Beirut amid Public Outrage

* Beirut Citizens Talk of Activities of Volunteers, Aid Workers

2- Is a Major Economic Development Coming?

* Speculations Regarding Rouhani’s Promise

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Judiciary Spokesman: Environmentalists May Be Pardoned

2- Mediation between Armenia, Azerbaijan Not in Iran’s Interest