A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on August 3

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Zarif: West Must Stop Harbouring, Financing Terrorists

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Parliament Speaker: University Entrance Exam Must Be Postponed

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Parliament Must Consider Pressure of Sanctions: Rouhani’s Aide

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Yonhap: Iran, South Korea Agree on Exchange of Humanitarian Goods

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Iran Parliament Working on Motion to Tax Empty Homes

2- Unresolved Issue of Girls Riding Bicycle

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iran Trying to Produce Vaccine for Corona through Different Channels

2- Coronavirus Will Have Several Waves: Official

Iran Newspaper:

1- Pains of Medical Staff

2- Zarif to UAE Counterpart: We as Neighbours Must Think of Regional Stability

Javan Newspaper:

1- The Prime Minister Popular among Intellectuals Stealing from Charities

* Canada Parliament Asks for Trudeau’s Explanation over $900m Deal with Charity

2- Social Riot in Occupied Territories

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Biggest Anti-Gov’t Gathering Held in Occupied Territories

* Jerusalem Post: Israel in Chaos

2- New Details of Crimes, Arrest of Thunder Terrorist Group’s Ringleader

3- Rouhani: We Can Win Economic War If We Use Economic Capacities

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- China Using Tehran’s Card

* US-China Deal Dragged from Far East to Middle East

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Wonders of New Parliament

2- Zarif Calls for Updating Iran-Russia Cooperation Document