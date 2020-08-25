A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on August 25

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Next Gov’t Will Be Self-Sufficient in Petrol, Gasoline Supplies

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Trump Knows Where to Find Deal with Iran: Spokesman

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We’re Not Ashamed of Our Nation in Terms of Oil and Gas

2- Iran’s Presidential Elections to Be Held on June 18, 2021

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Turkey Starts Fire in Iraqi Kurdistan Region

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Three Major Oil Projects Inaugurated with 4.7-Billion-Euro Funding

Iran Newspaper:

1- Vaezi: We’ll Try to Leave No Sanctions for Next Gov’t

2- Iran Starts Electricity Talks with Persian Gulf States

Javan Newspaper:

1- Iran Pioneer of Digital Technology in West Asia

2- Campaign against Disgraceful Deal, This Time from Inside UAE

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Zarif: IAEA Chief’s Visit Has Nothing to Do with Snapback Mechanism

2- Protests Erupt against US Police Once Again

* A Brigade of Addicted Soldiers Kicked Out of UK Royal Army

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Zarif: UAE Cannot Buy Security from Tel Aviv

2- Trump Claims He Can Reach Deal with Iran in 21 Days

* US President Dying of Thirst for Deal with Iran

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Mission in Tehran: What’s Purpose of Grossi’s Iran Trip?

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Approving Bill to Protect Women Security: Step to Counter Sexual Abuse, Rape

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Worrying Coronavirus Records

2- Return to Leadership: Will Ali Larijani Run for President?

3- If Trump Is Re-elected [Editorial]