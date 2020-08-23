A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on August 23

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, August 23, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Trump: Iran Waiting for Nov. Elections to Sign Deal with US

2- IAEA Chief to Visit Tehran Monday

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Iran-IAEA Road: Complicated and Hart to Pass!

2- Turkey Celebrates Even with 1% of Iran’s Natural Resources

* Erdogan’s Exaggeration in Declaring His Country’s Biggest Gas Discovery

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Conditions Prepared for Iran’s Victory If IAEA Supports: Analyst

2- Rouhani: Vaccine for Coronavirus Has Yielded No Definite Result

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- 13 UNSC Members Oppose US Bid to Reinstate Iran Bans

2- Trump Repeats His Claim, Says Iran Waiting for US Elections

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Huge Discovery or ‘Gas Game’: A Report on Turkey’s Good News

2- Trump Uses His Meeting with Al-Kadhimi for Election Purposes

3- Iran to Show Harsh, Violent Response to Extension of Arms Bans

Iran Newspaper:

1- Agriculture Minister: Iranian Vaccine for Corona in Clinical Test Phase

Javan Newspaper:

1- Health Minister: Basij Forces Did Not Leave Us Alone in Fight against COVID-19

2- US Left Behind Doors of Security Council

3- Iraq Parliament to Question Al-Kadhimi over US Visit

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Shiites Observe Order, Social Distancing in Muharram Mourning Rituals

2- 13 Members of UNSC Oppose Activation of Snapback Mechanism

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Big No to Washington

2- Deep Political Gap in Tel Aviv

3- Iran Close to Developing COVID-19 Vaccine

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: It’s Time to Counter Corruption

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Iranian People Taking Their Forex Reserves to Turkey

2- Does US Have Right to Use Snapback Mechanism?