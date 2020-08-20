A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on August 20

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, August 20, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- US Army Report Claims N Korea Has 60 Atomic Bombs, 5,000 Tonnes of Chemical Weapons

2- Vaezi: Iran Will Definitely Buy WHO-Approved Vaccine for COVID-19

3- Trump: Iran Eager for Deal!

4- Rouhani: Oil Sale Plan to Be Implemented If Approved by Judiciary Chief, Parliament Speaker

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Saudi, UAE Have Covert Ties with Israel: Guardian Council

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- US Seeks to Keep Al-Kadhimi Away from Iran

2- Belgian Scandal in Iran: Controversies over Wilmots Deal with Football Federation

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- JCPOA at Turning Point: How Will Iran Respond to Activation of Trigger Mechanism?

2- Rouhani to JCPOA Critics: Why Don’t We See Any Stupidity from Enemies?

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Reports Say Pompeo Visits New York to Activate Snapback Mechanism

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: If Heads of All Trio Branches of Power Agree, We’ll Sell Oil Bonds to People

2- Russia Slams US Hostile Approach to Lebanon’s Hezbollah

Iran Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Success at UNSC Was Result of Government’s Prudence

2- Biden-Trump Clash over JCPOA

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Strong Government Means Strong Establishment: Rouhani

2- Kerry: Trump Has Turned into Global Crisis

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Nov. Elections Will Turn into Civil War: NY Times

2- Lebanese Hezbollah Exonerated over Rafic Hariri Case: How March 14 Plots Were Foiled

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Pompeo to Go to UNSC for Activating Snapback Mechanism

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Hezbollah, Syrian Gov’t Cleared from Charges over Rafic Hariri Case

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Critics Must Know We’d Have to Bear All Costs Had We Left JCPOA

2- Trump Won’t Negotiate with Iran Even If Re-elected: Former US National Security Advisor