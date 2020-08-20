A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on August 20

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, August 20, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Abrar Newspaper:
1- US Army Report Claims N Korea Has 60 Atomic Bombs, 5,000 Tonnes of Chemical Weapons
2- Vaezi: Iran Will Definitely Buy WHO-Approved Vaccine for COVID-19
3- Trump: Iran Eager for Deal!
4- Rouhani: Oil Sale Plan to Be Implemented If Approved by Judiciary Chief, Parliament Speaker
Afkar Newspaper:
1- Saudi, UAE Have Covert Ties with Israel: Guardian Council
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- US Seeks to Keep Al-Kadhimi Away from Iran
2- Belgian Scandal in Iran: Controversies over Wilmots Deal with Football Federation
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- JCPOA at Turning Point: How Will Iran Respond to Activation of Trigger Mechanism?
2- Rouhani to JCPOA Critics: Why Don’t We See Any Stupidity from Enemies?
Etemad Newspaper:
1- Reports Say Pompeo Visits New York to Activate Snapback Mechanism
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- Rouhani: If Heads of All Trio Branches of Power Agree, We’ll Sell Oil Bonds to People
2- Russia Slams US Hostile Approach to Lebanon’s Hezbollah
Iran Newspaper:
1- Iran’s Success at UNSC Was Result of Government’s Prudence
2- Biden-Trump Clash over JCPOA
Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:
1- Strong Government Means Strong Establishment: Rouhani
2- Kerry: Trump Has Turned into Global Crisis
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Nov. Elections Will Turn into Civil War: NY Times
2- Lebanese Hezbollah Exonerated over Rafic Hariri Case: How March 14 Plots Were Foiled
Mardom Salari Newspaper:
1- Pompeo to Go to UNSC for Activating Snapback Mechanism
Sazandegi Newspaper:
1- Hezbollah, Syrian Gov’t Cleared from Charges over Rafic Hariri Case
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Critics Must Know We’d Have to Bear All Costs Had We Left JCPOA
2- Trump Won’t Negotiate with Iran Even If Re-elected: Former US National Security Advisor