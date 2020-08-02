A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on August 2

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, August 2, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Russian, Chinese Banks Refrain from Offering Services to Iranians

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Analyst: Trump Will Lose Elections; Biden Will Win

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: COVID-19 Restrictions to Remain in Place Until Vaccine Distributed

2- What’s Story of Taliban Gathering in Tehran?

* Those Who Took the Photos Arrested by Police

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: 10 Provinces Get Past the Peak of COVID-19 Outbreak

2- Intelligence Ministry Arrests Ringleader of US-Based Terror Group

Iran Newspaper:

1- Punishment for Violating COVID-19 Restrictions

* Rouhani: Those Who Break COVID-19 Rules Must Be Punished as Offenders

2- Intelligence Ministry Arrests Ringleader of Tondar Terrorist Group

Javan Newspaper:

1- Judiciary Chief: Banks Are Making Profit Out of Inflation!

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- People Expect Rouhani Administration to Make Up for Past 7 Years in Its Last Year in Office

2- US Without Retouche: 50 Million Unemployed, 41 Million Hungry, Millions Homeless

3- Rouhani: Muharram Mourning Ceremonies to Be Held More Glorious Than Ever While Complying with COVID-19 Protocols

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Iran Hunts US-Based Terrorist

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Protecting People’s Lives Can’t Be Compromised by Any Religious Rite: Scholar

2- Cause of Judge Mansouri’s Death to Be Clarified in Two Weeks

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus Out of Control in Tehran

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Leader’s Remarks on Holding Muharram Ceremonies Were Final Word for Us

2- Rouhani Administration Unluckiest in Past 40 Years