A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on August 19

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Snapback Mechanism a Weak Point of JCPOA

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Government Coldly Welcomes Putin’s Proposal

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Negotiation Inevitable for Iran’s Economy: Analyst

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- US, Israel Defeated: Hezbollah and Syria Exonerated over Rafic Hariri Death

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Hezbollah Cleared from Charges on Rafic Hariri Assassination Case

Javan Newspaper:

1- Trump: There’d Be Vote Rigging If I’m Not Re-elected!

2- China, UK, Germany Queue Up to Buy Iranian-Made Nano-Clothes

3- Iran’s COVID-19 Deaths Near 20,000

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- UN: Return of Sanctions Not Decision of United Nations

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Another Win-Win Deal for Iran: Belgian Head Coach to Earn over 8 Million Euro from Iran

2- Gazans Set Fire on 42 Regions of Occupied Palestine Using Balloons

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- 19,972 Die of COVID-19 in Iran

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Wilmots Disaster: Iran Must Pay Belgian Head Coach More Than It Pays Its Olympics and Paralympics Committees Annually!

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Idea of Holding School, University Classes in Person Rejected

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Democrats: Pour into Streets If Trump Tried to Cheat!