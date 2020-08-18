A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on August 18

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Oil Minister: We Won’t for Foreigners and Die If They Refuse to Come
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- US Not Willing to Attend Meeting with Iran Offered by Putin
Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:
1- Bolton’s Offer to Trump: Don’t Play with Trigger
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Oil Minister: Iran Ahead of Its Neighbours in All Major Joint Oilfields
2- Biden-Harris More Popular than Trump 77 Days Ahead of Elections
Etemad Newspaper:
1- 1953 Tragedy and American Comedy of 2020
* Zarif and Mosaddegh Both Defended Iran’s Right to National Independence
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- Oil Minister: Iran Must Quickly Return to Pre-Sanctions Output Capacity
Iran Newspaper:
1- Vaezi: Gov’t Resolved to Reinforce Capital Market
Javan Newspaper:
1- Parliament’s Finger on Trigger of Taking Iran Out JCOA
2- UAE’s Compromise to Serve Crisis-Hit Economy of Israel
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Mr Zarif! JCPOA Is Dead Because Sanctions Are Alive
2- Iran Parliament to Take Iran Out of JCPOA If Trigger Mechanism Activated
3- US Police in Portland Clash with Protesters as ‘Riot’ Status Announced
Mardom Salari Newspaper:
1- Iran’s Bitterness in Trump’s Mouth
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1- Disaster at Iran’s Football Federation
* FIFA Fines Iran over Marc Wilmots Case: 6 Million Euro
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Will Zarif Run for President in 2021?
2- Russia, China Won’t Shoulder Burden of Iran’s Tensions with Others: Former Envoy to Moscow
3- US’ Shaky Position against Iran at UN Security Council [Editorial]