A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on August 18

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Oil Minister: We Won’t for Foreigners and Die If They Refuse to Come

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- US Not Willing to Attend Meeting with Iran Offered by Putin

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Bolton’s Offer to Trump: Don’t Play with Trigger

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Oil Minister: Iran Ahead of Its Neighbours in All Major Joint Oilfields

2- Biden-Harris More Popular than Trump 77 Days Ahead of Elections

Etemad Newspaper:

1- 1953 Tragedy and American Comedy of 2020

* Zarif and Mosaddegh Both Defended Iran’s Right to National Independence

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Oil Minister: Iran Must Quickly Return to Pre-Sanctions Output Capacity

Iran Newspaper:

1- Vaezi: Gov’t Resolved to Reinforce Capital Market

Javan Newspaper:

1- Parliament’s Finger on Trigger of Taking Iran Out JCOA

2- UAE’s Compromise to Serve Crisis-Hit Economy of Israel

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Mr Zarif! JCPOA Is Dead Because Sanctions Are Alive

2- Iran Parliament to Take Iran Out of JCPOA If Trigger Mechanism Activated

3- US Police in Portland Clash with Protesters as ‘Riot’ Status Announced

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Bitterness in Trump’s Mouth

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Disaster at Iran’s Football Federation

* FIFA Fines Iran over Marc Wilmots Case: 6 Million Euro

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Will Zarif Run for President in 2021?

2- Russia, China Won’t Shoulder Burden of Iran’s Tensions with Others: Former Envoy to Moscow

3- US’ Shaky Position against Iran at UN Security Council [Editorial]