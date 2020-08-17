A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on August 17

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, August 17, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Afkar Newspaper:
1- DM: Iran’s Space Program Permanent
* Iran to Export Weapons after Lifting of UN Bans
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Benefits of a Proposal for Putin
* Why Did Russian President Offer P5+1-Iran Online Talks?
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- Putin against Activation of Snapback Mechanism
2- Six Million People Lose Their Jobs Because of COVID-19
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Raisi and Qalibaf Write to Leader against Rouhani’s Plan for Economic Opening
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- FM: US Knows It Can’t Use Trigger Mechanism against Iran
Iran Newspaper:
1- This JCPOA Was Not Dead: Zarif’s Sarcasm against Domestic Opponents
Javan Newspaper:
1- Iran’s Top General Advises UAE to Reconsider Its Deal with Israel Before It’s Too Late
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Top General: Iran’s Approach to UAE Will Change
2- Syria Rejects Trump’s Call for Talks
Khorasan Newspaper:
1- Europe’s Bullet Fired at US Trigger Mechanism
Mardom Salari Newspaper:
1- US’ Hands Tied for Using Trigger Mechanism
2- Trump Won’t Back Off against Iran Before Nov. Elections: Analyst
3- Saudi’s Silence over UAE-Israel Deal
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1- JCPOA Defends Itself
* Europe: US Not in Position to Use Snapback Mechanism