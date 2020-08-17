A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on August 17

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, August 17, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Afkar Newspaper:

1- DM: Iran’s Space Program Permanent

* Iran to Export Weapons after Lifting of UN Bans

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Benefits of a Proposal for Putin

* Why Did Russian President Offer P5+1-Iran Online Talks?

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Putin against Activation of Snapback Mechanism

2- Six Million People Lose Their Jobs Because of COVID-19

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Raisi and Qalibaf Write to Leader against Rouhani’s Plan for Economic Opening

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- FM: US Knows It Can’t Use Trigger Mechanism against Iran

Iran Newspaper:

1- This JCPOA Was Not Dead: Zarif’s Sarcasm against Domestic Opponents

Javan Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Top General Advises UAE to Reconsider Its Deal with Israel Before It’s Too Late

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Top General: Iran’s Approach to UAE Will Change

2- Syria Rejects Trump’s Call for Talks

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Europe’s Bullet Fired at US Trigger Mechanism

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- US’ Hands Tied for Using Trigger Mechanism

2- Trump Won’t Back Off against Iran Before Nov. Elections: Analyst

3- Saudi’s Silence over UAE-Israel Deal

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- JCPOA Defends Itself

* Europe: US Not in Position to Use Snapback Mechanism

2- Three to Six Million Iranians Lose Their Jobs