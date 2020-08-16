A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on August 16

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, August 16, 2020, and picked headlines from 15 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Afkar Newspaper:

1- UAE’s Move a Strategic Folly: MP

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- JCPOA’s Shadow over Trump Administration

2- Iranian Media Join Trump’s Campaign for Devaluation of Iran’s National Currency

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- It’s a Chance for Getting Concessions; US Won’t Lose European Allies: Analyst

2- Trump’s Dreams Won’t Come True: Analyst

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- US Isolation at UN Security Council

2- Win-Win Deal of Selling Oil to People

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Trump’s Diplomatic Isolation at World Community

Etemad Newspaper:

1- UAE-Israel Deal Source of Mideast Insecurity, Instability: Analyst

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- US’ Debacle at UN: Security Council Says No to Anti-Iran Resolution

2- Normalization of UAE-Israel Ties Widely Condemned

3- Zarif Advises Saudis to Review Iran’s Hormuz Peace Plan

Iran Newspaper:

1- Defeat: JCPOA Once Again Defeats US at UN Security Council

2- Rouhani: US’ Failure to Go Down in History

Javan Newspaper:

1- Domino of Failure for US

2- Arab Compromisers Queue Up to Join UAE in Pledging Allegiance to Tel Aviv

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- US, Europe Heavily Defeated by Iran, Russia, China

2- Nasrallah: If Israel Is Behind Beirut Blast, It’ll Receive Proportional Response

3- Rouhani: UAE’s Move Betrayal of Palestine Cause, Totally Condemned

4- Israel Cannot Protect Itself; How’s It Supposed to Protect UAE?

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Unknown Island, Only Ally of US

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Trump Humiliated

2- IRGC Warns US about Future of UAE-Israel Deal

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Failure in New York

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- US in Absolute Minority

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Judiciary Chief: Iran Doesn’t Consider UAE-Israel Deal to Be Linked to Emirati People

2- Rouhani: Seizure of Iran Oil Tankers Was a Lie

3- UN Under Beijing’s Domination

4- Dominican Only Country Convinced by Months of Washington’s Anti-Iran Negotiations