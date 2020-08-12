A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on August 12

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Iranian Doctors Reject Russian Vaccine for Coronavirus

* It’s a Show: Mohraz

* We Should Wait and See: Mardani

* Too Soon for Judgment: Qaraei-Moqaddam

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus Exacerbates Psychological Disorders

2- Int’l Stock Exchange Market Opened in Iran’s Kish Island

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Markets Optimistic about Russian Vaccine

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- From Persian Carpet to Iranian Dates: World Markets Forgetting Iran Products

* A Review of Impacts of Sanctions, COVID-19 on Iran’s Non-Oil Exports

2- Will Russia Save World from Coronavirus?

* Putin Officially Declares First Vaccine for COVID-19

3- Several Scenarios for Future of Lebanon

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Stock Market, Harbour of Iran’s Oil Tankers

* Rouhani Raises Issue of Selling Oil Inside Country

2- Trump Calls for Putin’s Participation in G7 Summit

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Health Ministry: Critical Corona Cases Down by 25%

2- Domestic Sale of Oil Effective Way of Countering US Sanctions

Iran Newspaper:

1- Tehran Faced with Urban Poverty

Javan Newspaper:

1- Economic Opening without Selling Future

* Judiciary Chief, Parliament Speaker Criticize Rouhani’s Economic Opening Plan

2- US-French Plots for Beirut after Explosion

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Pros and Cons of Rouhani’s Plan for Pre-Sale of Oil

2- E3 Joins Hands with US to Extend Iran Arms Embargo

3- Muslim Member of US Congress Raises Smart Questions, Corners US State Department’s Special Envoy for Iran

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Curing Corona Using Russian Vaccine?

2- Putin: We’ve Tested Corona Vaccine on My Daughter

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- US Has No Chance to Extend Iran Arms Ban

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Domestic Sale of Oil a Plan to Organize Capital Market

2- A Review of Iran’s Lebanese Diplomacy [Editorial]