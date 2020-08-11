A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on August 11

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Blind Pledge: Trump Vows to Reach Deal with Iran in 4 Weeks If Re-elected

2- Will Corona Stay with Us Forever?

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iran-US Deal in 4 Weeks!

2- Black Tuesday: Lebanese Gov’t Steps Down

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Lebanese Gov’t Overthrown by Beirut Blast

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Beirut Blast Collapses Diab’s Cabinet

2- IAEA’s Politically-Motivated Silence vis-a-vis Saudi Nuclear Cover-up

Iran Newspaper:

1- Motherly Stamp on Iranian ID Cards

* Children Born to Iranian Mother, Non-Iranian Father Receive Iran Citizenship

2- Political Victims of Beirut Explosion

3- Lebanon Ready to Overcome Crises

Javan Newspaper:

1- Another Defeat Awaiting US

2- Coronavirus Deaths Once Again Surge

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Russia, China Take Long Stride towards Dollar-Free Economy

2- Beirut: Former Corrupt Gov’t Thinking of Returning to Power

3- US Inspector General’s Account of Guerrilla Wars in Various Cities

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Iran-US Deal in Four Weeks

2- In JCPOA, Iran Turned Win-Lose Game into Win-Win Game for All

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Oil in Return for Gold

2- Will Twitter Be Unblocked in Iran?

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Number of Young People Infected with COVID-19 Rises

2- Lebanese Gov’t Resigns

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Bin Salman Summoned to Court

2- Lebanon’s Ambiguous Future