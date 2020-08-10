A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on August 10

Abrar Newspaper: 1- Rouhani: Coronavirus Will Stay with Us for at Least 6 Months Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper: 1- Post-Explosion Unrest 2- Challenge of Reforming Lebanon’s Political Structure [Editorial] Arman-e Melli Newspaper: 1- Zibakalam: Hardliners Seek to Reach Deal with US Themselves Ebtekar Newspaper: 1- Rouhani Says Those Violating Anti-Corona Restrictions Will Be […]

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Coronavirus Will Stay with Us for at Least 6 Months

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Post-Explosion Unrest

2- Challenge of Reforming Lebanon’s Political Structure [Editorial]

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Zibakalam: Hardliners Seek to Reach Deal with US Themselves

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Says Those Violating Anti-Corona Restrictions Will Be Punished

2- Russia: Don’t Make Beirut Blast Politicized

3- Washington Says No to Mideast’s Atomic Development

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Representative of Lebanon’s Amal Movement in Tehran: Protesters’ Demands Rightful, but Rioters Not After National Interests

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: People’s Social Lifestyle Must Be Changed to Defeat Corona

Iran Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Solidarity with Lebanese People

* Zarif Pays Tribute to Victims of Beirut Blast by Visiting Lebanese Embassy

Javan Newspaper:

1- Fire of Westophiles’ Riot Rises from Ashes of Lebanon Explosion

2- Iraqi PM to Visit Washington with Message of ‘US Withdrawal from Iraq’

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- 24 Hours of Tension and Riot in Beirut: US Officially Supports Rioters

2- US Protester: We Set Fire on US Flag Because It’s Symbol of Terror and Murder Across the World

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Behind the Scenes of Changes in Chamber of War with Iran

2- Pasteur Institute Official: 20-25 Percent of People Infected with Coronavirus

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Not Clear When COVID-19 Will Be Eradicated

* Iran Must Choose Path of Moderation in Fight against COVID-19

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Bitter Days of Middle East’s Paris

* Lebanese Officials Resigning One by One