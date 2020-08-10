A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on August 10

Abrar Newspaper: 1- Rouhani: Coronavirus Will Stay with Us for at Least 6 Months Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper: 1- Post-Explosion Unrest 2- Challenge of Reforming Lebanon’s Political Structure [Editorial] Arman-e Melli Newspaper: 1- Zibakalam: Hardliners Seek to Reach Deal with US Themselves Ebtekar Newspaper: 1- Rouhani Says Those Violating Anti-Corona Restrictions Will Be […]
Abrar Newspaper:
1- Rouhani: Coronavirus Will Stay with Us for at Least 6 Months
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Post-Explosion Unrest
2- Challenge of Reforming Lebanon’s Political Structure [Editorial]
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- Zibakalam: Hardliners Seek to Reach Deal with US Themselves
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Rouhani Says Those Violating Anti-Corona Restrictions Will Be Punished
2- Russia: Don’t Make Beirut Blast Politicized
3- Washington Says No to Mideast’s Atomic Development
Etemad Newspaper:
1- Representative of Lebanon’s Amal Movement in Tehran: Protesters’ Demands Rightful, but Rioters Not After National Interests
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- Rouhani: People’s Social Lifestyle Must Be Changed to Defeat Corona
Iran Newspaper:
1- Iran’s Solidarity with Lebanese People
* Zarif Pays Tribute to Victims of Beirut Blast by Visiting Lebanese Embassy
Javan Newspaper:
1- Fire of Westophiles’ Riot Rises from Ashes of Lebanon Explosion
2- Iraqi PM to Visit Washington with Message of ‘US Withdrawal from Iraq’
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- 24 Hours of Tension and Riot in Beirut: US Officially Supports Rioters
2- US Protester: We Set Fire on US Flag Because It’s Symbol of Terror and Murder Across the World
Mardom Salari Newspaper:
1- Behind the Scenes of Changes in Chamber of War with Iran
2- Pasteur Institute Official: 20-25 Percent of People Infected with Coronavirus
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1- Rouhani: Not Clear When COVID-19 Will Be Eradicated
* Iran Must Choose Path of Moderation in Fight against COVID-19
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Bitter Days of Middle East’s Paris
* Lebanese Officials Resigning One by One