A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 28

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.



Abrar Newspaper:

1- Gov’t Spokesman: Coronavirus Infections in Tehran Decreased by 20%

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Will Trump Lose US Elections after His Disinfectant Injection Goof?

2- Signs of China’s Power in Post-Corona Era [Editorial]

3- Pompeo’s Paradox

* US Top Diplomat after Plan to Prove Washington Still Part of JCPOA

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Trump Struggling to Return to JCPOA

2- Where’s Kim? Possible Scenarios for Post-Kim Era in N Korea

3- Rouhani: Iran to Compete with Other States in Developing Corona Vaccine

Etemad Newspaper:

1- US Secretary of State’s New Delusions: Returning to JCPOA to Pull Trigger

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Armed Forces Warn about Any US Adventurism in Region

2- Rouhani: We’ve Joined Global Competition for Development of COVID-19 Vaccine

Javan Newspaper:

1- US’ Looking for a Way to Extend Iran Arms Embargo

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Pompeo’s JCPOA Plan to Pass Anti-Iran Arms Bans

2- It’s Now Compulsory to Wear Mask When Using Public Transport

3- Tsunami of Corruption in Israel: Three More Cabinet Ministers Declared Corrupt

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Scenario against US’ New Deceit

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Position in Global Race for Developing Corona Vaccine

2- 116 Towns in ‘White’ Zone of COVID-19 Risk

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- 60 Regions Still in ‘Red’ Condition

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Iran’s ‘Nour’ Satellite Shows Sanctions Haven’t Stopped Our Scientific Growth: IRGC