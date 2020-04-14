A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 14

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Judiciary Chief: Prisoners’ Families Will Receive Economic Support

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Trump in Limbo of Coronavirus

2- Deal between Abdullah, Ghani Was Predictable: Analyst

3- Analyst Asks Why Rich Iranian People Are Indifferent

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Global Challenge to Save Oil Market

2- Iran First VP: Medical Community’s Show of Humanity Will Go Down in History

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Spread of COVID-19 Slowed Down: Health Minister

2- Increase in Oil Prices after Deal to Cut 10m bpd

Javan Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus Decreasing in 24 Provinces

2- Central Bank Chief: Koreans Don’t Pay Our Money, But Still Export Their Products to Iran through Small Boats

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Afghan Immigrants’ Efforts to Supply Masks Needed by Iranian Medical Workers

2- Korean Companies’ Impudence against Iran, Backed by Smugglers

3- Architect of Iran Sanctions Admits Humanitarian Exchanges with Iran Not Exempted

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Gov’t Spokesman: Experts Approve of Our Decision to Reopen Businesses

2- Trump, Corona Playing with Lives of Iranians

Resalat Newspaper:

1- Oil Market Fluctuations

2- Saudis’ Fake Ceasefire: Riyadh Has No Choice but to Officially Declare Defeat in Yemen

Rooyesh-e Mellat Newspaper:

1- Zarif Holds Talks with Turkish, Russian, Qatari Counterparts on COVID-19

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- Nation Reveals: Pentagon Had Predicted COVID-19 Outbreak in 2017

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Do’s and Don’ts of Rouhani: A Review of Government Handling of COVID-19 Crisis

2- Mr Foreign Minister’s Busy Days: Corona Crisis on Foreign Ministry’s Agenda