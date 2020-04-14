A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 14

A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 14

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Iranian Newspapers

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Judiciary Chief: Prisoners’ Families Will Receive Economic Support

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Trump in Limbo of Coronavirus
2- Deal between Abdullah, Ghani Was Predictable: Analyst
3- Analyst Asks Why Rich Iranian People Are Indifferent

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Global Challenge to Save Oil Market
2- Iran First VP: Medical Community’s Show of Humanity Will Go Down in History

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Spread of COVID-19 Slowed Down: Health Minister
2- Increase in Oil Prices after Deal to Cut 10m bpd

Javan Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus Decreasing in 24 Provinces
2- Central Bank Chief: Koreans Don’t Pay Our Money, But Still Export Their Products to Iran through Small Boats

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Afghan Immigrants’ Efforts to Supply Masks Needed by Iranian Medical Workers
2- Korean Companies’ Impudence against Iran, Backed by Smugglers
3- Architect of Iran Sanctions Admits Humanitarian Exchanges with Iran Not Exempted

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Gov’t Spokesman: Experts Approve of Our Decision to Reopen Businesses
2- Trump, Corona Playing with Lives of Iranians

Resalat Newspaper:

1- Oil Market Fluctuations
2- Saudis’ Fake Ceasefire: Riyadh Has No Choice but to Officially Declare Defeat in Yemen

Rooyesh-e Mellat Newspaper:

1- Zarif Holds Talks with Turkish, Russian, Qatari Counterparts on COVID-19

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- Nation Reveals: Pentagon Had Predicted COVID-19 Outbreak in 2017

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Do’s and Don’ts of Rouhani: A Review of Government Handling of COVID-19 Crisis
2- Mr Foreign Minister’s Busy Days: Corona Crisis on Foreign Ministry’s Agenda

   
   

