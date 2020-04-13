A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 13

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Low-Risk Businesses Can Resume Work as of Saturday

2- Spokesman: IRGC Commanders Donate 20% of Salaries to Corona-Hit People

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Pope Urges Removal of Iran Sanctions

2- Rouhani: We Won’t Have Gatherings in Ramadan If Situation Remains Same

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Nursing Homes Gripped by Coronavirus

2- Difficult Test of Corona for Politicians

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Trump Gambling with American People’s Lives

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- National Disaster Announced in All US States

2- Iran Envoy: We Support Iraq’s Elected Prime Minister

3- Rouhani: Travel Bans to Be Lifted as of April 20

Jame Jam Newspaper:

1- Monetary Fund of US and Associates

* Iran Has Paid Its Share to IMF for 75 Years, but Now US Blocks Iran’s Loan Request

Javan Newspapers:

1- Trump: US Economy Shut Down

2- US, Israel Plotting to Occupy 40% of West Bank under Shadow of COVID-19

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Popular Resolve in Fight against Coronavirus

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Big Disaster Announced in 50 US States

2- Iranian Judges Issues His Own Arrest Warrant after Giving Wrong Verdict

3- Heritage Foundation: US Missile Defence Systems Not Capable of Resisting Iran’s Missile Attacks

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Trump in Limbo

* US Breaks Records of COVID-19 Fatality

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Over 20,000 Killed in US by COVID-19

* Number of Corona Fatalities in US Three Times More than Italy’s in Past 3 Weeks

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: People Show There’s No Need for Strict Measures

2- Behind Scenes of Hungary’s Expulsion of 17 Iranian Students