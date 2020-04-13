A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 13

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, April 13, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iran Newspapers
Abrar Newspaper:
1- Rouhani: Low-Risk Businesses Can Resume Work as of Saturday
2- Spokesman: IRGC Commanders Donate 20% of Salaries to Corona-Hit People
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Pope Urges Removal of Iran Sanctions
2- Rouhani: We Won’t Have Gatherings in Ramadan If Situation Remains Same
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Nursing Homes Gripped by Coronavirus
2- Difficult Test of Corona for Politicians
Etemad Newspaper:
1- Trump Gambling with American People’s Lives
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- National Disaster Announced in All US States
2- Iran Envoy: We Support Iraq’s Elected Prime Minister
3- Rouhani: Travel Bans to Be Lifted as of April 20
Jame Jam Newspaper:
1- Monetary Fund of US and Associates
* Iran Has Paid Its Share to IMF for 75 Years, but Now US Blocks Iran’s Loan Request
Javan Newspapers:
1- Trump: US Economy Shut Down
2- US, Israel Plotting to Occupy 40% of West Bank under Shadow of COVID-19
Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:
1- Popular Resolve in Fight against Coronavirus
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Big Disaster Announced in 50 US States
2- Iranian Judges Issues His Own Arrest Warrant after Giving Wrong Verdict
3- Heritage Foundation: US Missile Defence Systems Not Capable of Resisting Iran’s Missile Attacks
Sazandegi Newspaper:
1- Trump in Limbo
* US Breaks Records of COVID-19 Fatality
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1- Over 20,000 Killed in US by COVID-19
* Number of Corona Fatalities in US Three Times More than Italy’s in Past 3 Weeks
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Rouhani: People Show There’s No Need for Strict Measures
2- Behind Scenes of Hungary’s Expulsion of 17 Iranian Students