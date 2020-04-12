A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 12



IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, April 12, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Iranian Newspapers

Abrar:

1- Travel Restrictions in Karbala Extended Until April 20
2- First VP: COVID-19 Will Definitely Have Economic Consequences for Iran

Afkar:

1- Iran Will Become Exporter of Corona Testing Kits

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Canada to Sell Weapons to Saudi Once Again!
2- Corona Kills Poor People More

Ebtekar:

1- Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on World Elections
2- Corona, Iran and Issue of Tolerance [Editorial]
3- Quarantine Under Roof of Violence
* Increased Domestic Violence Caused by Quarantine

Etemad:

1- Empty Pockets: What World Will Look Like after COVID-19
2- Corona and Poor Countries [Editorial]

Ettela’at:

1- Rouhani: We’ll Reach Reliable Conditions in Cooperation with People?
2- Spokesman: Government’s Priority Is to Protect People’s Lives, Livelihood
3- Guterres: Increased Possibility of Link between COVID-19, Biological Terror

Jame Jam:

1- Regional Developments in Favour of Iran
* Former CIA Officer: US Has No Choice but to Leave Region

Javan:

1- Wage Challenge in Year of Jump in Production

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Health Ministry Spokesman: Corona Patients Recovering in Fast Pace
2- Deputy Minister: COVID-19 May Be Contained by Mid-May

Kayhan:

1- Haas: Coronavirus to Accelerate US’ Decline
2- Iran Unveils Production Line for Two Types of Iranian Kits
3- Barzani: Gen. Soleimani First One to Help Us on Day of ISIS Attack

Shahrvand:

1- How Nomads Live under Quarantine

Shargh:

1- Biden and Issue of Iran: A Look at Joe Biden’s Stances towards Tehran-Washington Challenges

   
   

