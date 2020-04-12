A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 12

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, April 12, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Abrar:
1- Travel Restrictions in Karbala Extended Until April 20
2- First VP: COVID-19 Will Definitely Have Economic Consequences for Iran
Afkar:
1- Iran Will Become Exporter of Corona Testing Kits
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Canada to Sell Weapons to Saudi Once Again!
2- Corona Kills Poor People More
Ebtekar:
1- Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on World Elections
2- Corona, Iran and Issue of Tolerance [Editorial]
3- Quarantine Under Roof of Violence
* Increased Domestic Violence Caused by Quarantine
Etemad:
1- Empty Pockets: What World Will Look Like after COVID-19
2- Corona and Poor Countries [Editorial]
Ettela’at:
1- Rouhani: We’ll Reach Reliable Conditions in Cooperation with People?
2- Spokesman: Government’s Priority Is to Protect People’s Lives, Livelihood
3- Guterres: Increased Possibility of Link between COVID-19, Biological Terror
Jame Jam:
1- Regional Developments in Favour of Iran
* Former CIA Officer: US Has No Choice but to Leave Region
Javan:
1- Wage Challenge in Year of Jump in Production
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Health Ministry Spokesman: Corona Patients Recovering in Fast Pace
2- Deputy Minister: COVID-19 May Be Contained by Mid-May
Kayhan:
1- Haas: Coronavirus to Accelerate US’ Decline
2- Iran Unveils Production Line for Two Types of Iranian Kits
3- Barzani: Gen. Soleimani First One to Help Us on Day of ISIS Attack
Shahrvand:
1- How Nomads Live under Quarantine
Shargh:
1- Biden and Issue of Iran: A Look at Joe Biden’s Stances towards Tehran-Washington Challenges