A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 12

Abrar:

1- Travel Restrictions in Karbala Extended Until April 20

2- First VP: COVID-19 Will Definitely Have Economic Consequences for Iran

Afkar:

1- Iran Will Become Exporter of Corona Testing Kits

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Canada to Sell Weapons to Saudi Once Again!

2- Corona Kills Poor People More

Ebtekar:

1- Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on World Elections

2- Corona, Iran and Issue of Tolerance [Editorial]

3- Quarantine Under Roof of Violence

* Increased Domestic Violence Caused by Quarantine

Etemad:

1- Empty Pockets: What World Will Look Like after COVID-19

2- Corona and Poor Countries [Editorial]

Ettela’at:

1- Rouhani: We’ll Reach Reliable Conditions in Cooperation with People?

2- Spokesman: Government’s Priority Is to Protect People’s Lives, Livelihood

3- Guterres: Increased Possibility of Link between COVID-19, Biological Terror

Jame Jam:

1- Regional Developments in Favour of Iran

* Former CIA Officer: US Has No Choice but to Leave Region

Javan:

1- Wage Challenge in Year of Jump in Production

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Health Ministry Spokesman: Corona Patients Recovering in Fast Pace

2- Deputy Minister: COVID-19 May Be Contained by Mid-May

Kayhan:

1- Haas: Coronavirus to Accelerate US’ Decline

2- Iran Unveils Production Line for Two Types of Iranian Kits

3- Barzani: Gen. Soleimani First One to Help Us on Day of ISIS Attack

Shahrvand:

1- How Nomads Live under Quarantine

Shargh:

1- Biden and Issue of Iran: A Look at Joe Biden’s Stances towards Tehran-Washington Challenges