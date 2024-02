The group had been on a mission at the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea in order to defend the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran and protect the shipping lanes of the country.

Rear Admiral Hossein Hassani, Commander of the Southern Fleet of Iran, said the consistent presence of the Navy in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea guarantees Iran’s intelligence and operational dominance.

Hassani described the deployment of the 94th battle group of the Iranian Navy in those waterways as vital.