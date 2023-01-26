8th wave of coronavirus subsiding in Iran: Health minister

“Since the beginning of the current Persian Year (starting March 21, 2022), single-digit or no-deaths from the coronavirus have been tallied on 191 days, which account for 61% of the total days this year so far,” said Bahram Einollahi on Thursday.

He said no fatalities were recorded on 29 of the said 191 days.

The minister touched upon the measures adopted in the country to tackle the disease, indicating they have considerably contributed to a drop in infections.

“Two months ago, we were concerned about a third wave of the coronavirus,” said the minister.

“Accordingly, we adopted the necessary measures in different sectors as well as at border crossings,” he explained.

“At the moment, the eighth wave of the coronavirus is almost dying down in the country, which is good news for our fellow countrymen,” he added.

According to the Thursday announcement of Iran’s health ministry, the country

registered no-deaths from the coronavirus with 97 new cases over the last 24 hours.