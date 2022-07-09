Saturday, July 9, 2022
Official: 60,000 Iraqi students studying in Iranian universities

By IFP Media Wire
Iranian universities

The Iraqi cultural attaché in Iran has announced that thanks to reinforcing bilateral relations between Iran and Iraq, 60,000 Iraqi students are studying in Iranian universities.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of the MoU between the Iraqi embassy and Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, Amjad Hamid Muzaffar said that many Iranian universities are among the top ones in the world with regard to the international indexes and Iraq will definitely benefit from these scientific capacities by signing various MoUs.

He called for presenting Persian Language courses to Iraqi students.

The Iraqi Embassy in Iran and Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences agreed to cooperate on attracting Iraqi students to Mazandaran medical sciences colleges.

The relationship between the University of Mazandaran and Iraq in developing educational and research activities, holding joint international conferences, and short and long-term courses for the staff and professors of Iraqi universities are highlighted in this MoU.

