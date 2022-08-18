Figures show 48% growth in foreign trade during 1st year of Raisi’s administration

That’s according to a report by IRNA, which is affiliated with the government. The report was citing official figures from Iran’s Central Bank.

It said the 48% growth in an all-time high in the past three decades, including after Iran signed the nuclear deal with the P5+1 group in 2015.

This is while, according to this report, the growth of foreign trade involving exports and imports of goods and services in the last quarter of the previous administration was negative.

Following the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018, foreign trade plunged, which the IRNA report partly blamed on inaction by the administration of the previous President Hassan Rouhani.