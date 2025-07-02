400,000 foreign nationals deported from Iran from March 21

Speaking on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting, Momeni stressed the need for a coordinated national approach to immigration management.

“We cannot continue with a fragmented system where the police arrest individuals, return them, and then see them come back again”, he said.

Momeni also underscored that comprehensive immigration reform requires the involvement of all branches of government.

He said, “If we want effective regulation, the entire process, from visa issuance to employment within the country, must be managed by a unified body”.

He also confirmed that the draft bill for the establishment of a National Migration Organization has been approved by the government and is currently under review in Parliament.