Wednesday, June 7, 2023
‘400 seconds to Tel Aviv:’ Iran boasts about hypersonic missile on street banners

By IFP Editorial Staff

Banners with the pictures of Iran’s newly-unveiled hypersonic missile go up across the Iranian capital, Tehran.

A day after the ‘Fattah’ missile was unveiled, the banners were set up in the streets with the motto ‘400 seconds to Tel Aviv’ in Arabic and Hebrew languages.

The missile, developed by the Aerospace Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), has a range of 1,400 kilometers and is able to breach all anti-missile shields and destroy them.

The speed of the missile can reach 13-15 Mach before hitting the target.

Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said during the unveiling ceremony on Tuesday that the missile can reach Tel Aviv within only “400 seconds.

