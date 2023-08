The temblor hit at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath its epicenter of Hezar Olya Village, in Javadabad, Varamin City.

Varamin is part of the Tehran Province and is located to the southeast of the Iranian metropolitan capital.

Following the quake, Javadabad’s mayor established a crisis taskforce, and put firefighting forces and other rescue personnel on standby.

But the quake caused no human or material damage.