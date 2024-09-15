Help 2m displaced people in Gaza ‘before it’s too late’: Government Media Office

The office said it is making an urgent plea for help with the beginning of autumn and the possibility of experiencing dipping temperatures and “difficult weather conditions”.

“More than 74 percent of the tents of those who are internally displaced are not safe or suitable for use,” it added.

Despite a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on last Oct. 7.

More than 41,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed and over 95,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.