Thursday, January 6, 2022
type here...
SocietyHealthcareIFP ExclusiveSelected

24 more people die of Covid in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Iran’s Health Ministry on Thursday said Covid-19 killed 24 people in the country over the past 24 hours.

The deaths pushed to 131,802 the number of people killed by the disease since the Coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country some two years ago.

The Health Ministry also logged 1,579 new Covid cases across Iran including 269 hospitalizations.

Official figures also show 9,389,424 people have got their third shots of Covid vaccine – also known as booster shot- while the total number of jabs so far administered stands at 121,827,244.

The massive nationwide vaccination drive is credited with the downward trend in Covid deaths and infections in Iran where the disease killed as many as 800 people daily during its fifth wave.

Previous articleBagheri: South Korea obliged to release Iran’s assets
Next articleIran warns against foreign meddling in Kazakhstan

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks