24 more people die of Covid in Iran

The deaths pushed to 131,802 the number of people killed by the disease since the Coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country some two years ago.

The Health Ministry also logged 1,579 new Covid cases across Iran including 269 hospitalizations.

Official figures also show 9,389,424 people have got their third shots of Covid vaccine – also known as booster shot- while the total number of jabs so far administered stands at 121,827,244.

The massive nationwide vaccination drive is credited with the downward trend in Covid deaths and infections in Iran where the disease killed as many as 800 people daily during its fifth wave.