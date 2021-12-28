Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Iran firms use nanotechnology in producing covid jabs

By IFP Editorial Staff

Two Iranian knowledge-based firms have produced mRNA Covid-19 vaccines using nanotechnology and have completed their pre-clinical phase research.

Director of the human resources development working group of the special committee for nanotechnology development said “files for these products have not been completed, and fortunately these vaccines have completed pre-clinical trials (monkey research) and are in the process of preparing documents to obtain a license.”

“This generation is very different from the current generations of corona vaccines based on inactivated virus, but at the same time they are a very important platform for the production of many types of medicine other than vaccines,” Mahdi Rezayat explained.

Referring to the application of nanotechnology in the production of Covid-19 shots, he explained that the new generation of jabs is important because they use the nano drug delivery system to enter a special protein into the body with minimum complication.

Messenger RNA vaccines like the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 shots teach human cells how to make a protein that will trigger an immune response against viruses.

China’s Sinopharm and Iran’s Barekat are inactivated vaccine types that are made of virus particles that lack disease-producing capabilities.

Iran is domestically manufacturing several types of Covid-19 vaccines in a bid to limit reliance on imports of foreign coronavirus shots.

