Some flights cancelled in Tehran due to air pollution

Iran’s Meteorological Organization has said people in industrial and densely populated cities will see an increase in the concentration of air pollutants and a decrease in air quality.

Meanwhile, some flights at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport have been canceled due to a thick layer of smog over the city that hugely reduced visibility.

The Meteorological Organization has however said downpours will begin in parts of Iran on Monday and that will improve the quality of the air.

Iranian officials have said up to 40,000 people die every year due to air pollution. In polluted cities like Tehran, Esfahan and Karaj citizens, especially the elderly, have been warned not the engage in heavy physical activities outdoors.

Air pollution has in many cases shut down large cities including Tehran during winter cold weather.