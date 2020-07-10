215,000 Recover from COVID-19 in Iran: Spokesperson

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 215,015 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease so far and been discharged from the hospital.

In a press briefing on Friday, Sima-Sadat Lari said 142 people have also died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 12,447.

She confirmed 2,262 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 252,720.

3,319 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, she added.

Lari noted that 1,922,501 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

According to Lari, East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Kermanshah, Khuzestan, Hormozgan, Bushehr, Kurdistan, Khorasan Razavi, and Ilam provinces are still considered as red zones as in previous days.

Tehran, Isfahan, Mazandaran, Golestan, Alborz, Kerman, Yazd, Sistan and Baluchestan, Hamadan, and Ardabil provinces are also in dangerous conditions, she added, urging people to seriously avoid any unnecessary trip, especially to Khorasan Razavi and Mazandaran provinces.