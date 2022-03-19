107 people killed in road accidents in Iran over past three days

Colonel Ahmad Shirani said speeding, overtaking, fatigue, drowsiness and failure to control the vehicle account for 82% of road accidents, urging all people to observe traffic and safety rules.

Meanwhile, authorities are warning of a travelling tsunami in Iran as many tourist destinations across the country announce they are reaching capacity in terms of accommodation for visitors.

Many major cities say their capacity is filled 80 percent and want travelers to choose other cities in the province.

The provinces whose capitals have nearly reached capacity are Isfahan, Bushehr, Khorasan Razavi, Fars, Gilan, Mazandaran, Hormozgan and Yazd.

An official at Iran’s Ministry of Tourism however says Gilan and Mazandaran provinces in northern Iran have already been filled to capacity.

Iranian officials had predicted a huge rise in the number of Nowruz trips by Iranians given that the Covid pandemic is subsiding in most of Iran.