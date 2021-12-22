22 injured in Tehran metro collision

The collision happened on Wednesday morning. The incident caused no deaths but twenty two people were injured with one being in critical condition.
The cause of the derailment is unknown. But a subway official said it’s under investigation.
Two Tehran-Karaj subway trains have collided after one train derailed.
