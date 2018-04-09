This bazaar is nearly two centuries old and is a combination of modern and traditional architecture. It is located in a 14-hectare area and is an example of the architecture of the Qajar era with its roof topped by a dome and constructed of brick, mortar, lime and clay.
This particular architecture makes the place warm in winter and cool in summer.
Each of the bazaar’s domes has a light well which provides lighting and air conditioning for the bazaar.
The bazaar has 500 shops as well as several mosques, bathhouses, schools and traditional water reservoirs (Ab-Anbar) as well as a seminary named Sepahdari School where Ayatollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic of Republic, studied.
Arak Bazaar was registered as a National Heritage Site in 1977.
