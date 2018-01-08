A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 8

Several papers today covered a decision by Tehran’s City Council to oblige the municipality to build special places for people’s protest gatherings. The councillors say the decision has been made in line with the Article 27 of Iran’s Constitution which says public gatherings and demonstrations are allowed as long as the participants do not carry arms and do not violate the fundamental principles of Islam.

Also a top story today was a ship collision in eastern China, after which 30 Iranian crew members of an oil tanker have gone missing.

Reports about the restrictions on Telegram messaging app, which were temporarily imposed amid the recent protests, also received great coverage. The Parliament says it can be unblocked only if it makes certain promises to the Iranian government.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Education Ministry’s Odd Decision: Primary Schools Banned from Teaching English

2- Pyongyang Gives Greenlight for Talks with South Korea

3- Central Bank Opposed to Receiving Tax from Deposit Interest Paid to Account Holders

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Tehran City Council Urges Municipality to Build Place for Protest Gatherings

2- Renowned Iranian Actor: Ordinary People Are Not Seditionists

3- 30 Iranian Crew Members Missing in Chinese Waters; Gov’t Pursuing Their Fate

Ebtekar:

1- Telegram Won’t Be Unblocked Unless It Fulfills Commitments

2- 30 Sailors, $60 Million of Iranian People’s Assets Burn in China

3- Sports Diplomacy, Turning Point in Korean Peninsula Crisis

4- Curious Case of Departure Taxes

Etemad:

1- IRIB Needs to Form Crisis Room

2- Place for Protest

Tehran City Council Takes Effective Step to Implement Article 27 of Constitution

Ettela’at:

1- Gov’t to Fund Export-Oriented Projects that Create Jobs

2- Saudi People Protest Economic Woes in Front of Riyadh Palace

3- Tehran Mayor’s Steps to Renovate Old Structures of Capital

Iran:

1- Rouhani Orders Three Cabinet Members to Remove Obstacles to Direct Export of Goods

2- Rouhani’s Aide on Citizens’ Rights Affairs: People Demanding Their Rights

Javan:

1- Iranian Flag in Hands of Bakhtiari Tribesmen in Fifth Day of Protests

2- Egypt, Saudi Arabia Selling Quds in Silence

3- Netanyahu’s Dream of Reviving Riots in English Style

4- 30 Iranians Missing in Chinese Waters; Fates Unclear

5- Pakistan: Alliance with US Over; Escalation of Tension with Washington

6- “Trumpet” Producer: We Make Cartoons of Trump’s Goofs

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Parliamentary Commission Opposed to Increase in Increase of Fuel Prices

2- Intelligence Minister Tells Secrets behind Recent Unrest

3- 247,000 Yemeni Kids Die of Hunger, Drought Caused by Saudi Siege

4- Israelis Hold Protest Rally against Netanyahu’s Corruption for Sixth Week

5- Parliament Not OK with Filtering Telegram: MP

Kayhan:

1- Reformists Escaping Forward by Changing Questions

Those Who Made People Dissatisfied Pretending to Be Saviours

2- Three Top Officials to Address Depositors Problems

Rouhani’s Economic Deputy, Parliament’s Vice-Speaker, Deputy Judiciary Chief

3- Anti-Saudi Protests in Riyadh against Bin Salman’s Austerity Measures

4- Millions of Revolutionary People in World behind Ayatollah Khamenei

5- Top Clerics Urge Gov’t Not to Address People’s Woes Only in Words

Khorasan:

1- Trump Defends His Mental Health: I’m Not Stupid

2- Details of Parliament’s Closed Session on Recent Riots

3- Parliamentary Commission to Make Decision on Iran’s Spiritual Capital

Shargh:

1- Masoud Shojaei: They Forced Me to Play against Israelis

2- Cash Subsidies of Fewer People to Be Cut: Parliamentary Commission

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- IRGC Finishes Providing Temporary Accommodation for 1982 Quake-Hit Villages

2- Fifth Day of Nationwide Rallies to Condemn Rioters

3- Parliament: Telegram Must Make Pledges to Be Unblocked