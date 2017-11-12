The handicrafts made with palm leaves have turned into one of the main souvenirs of Jiroft and a major source of income for the local people.
Here are IRNA’s photos of the craftsmanship:
The residents of the city of Jiroft in the southeastern Iranian province of Kerman weave the leaves of palm tree and create very beautiful handicrafts.
