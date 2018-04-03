Iran FM Condoles with KRG PM over His Brother’s Death

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has offered his condolences to Iraqi Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani following the death of his brother Dilovan Barzani on Monday.
“The news of the sudden passing of your beloved brother brought [us] sadness,” Zarif wrote in a message on Tuesday.
“I convey my condolences to you and other members of his family and all the people of the [Kurdistan] region on the disaster and ask God to embrace him and grant patience to you and other family members,” he said.
The 51-year-old Dilovan Barzani, son of the late Idris Barzani, died of a heart attack in Erbil on Monday.
Masoud Barzani, the former KRG President, is the brother of Idris Barzani.
He held no official position but was considered a prominent figure, taking part in events across the Kurdistan Region as a representative for the Kurdish premier, Kurdistan24 news website reported.
A funeral and mourning period of three days, beginning Tuesday, will be held in the town of Pirmam in Erbil.