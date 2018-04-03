Iran FM Condoles with KRG PM over His Brother’s Death

“The news of the sudden passing of your beloved brother brought [us] sadness,” Zarif wrote in a message on Tuesday.

“I convey my condolences to you and other members of his family and all the people of the [Kurdistan] region on the disaster and ask God to embrace him and grant patience to you and other family members,” he said.

The 51-year-old Dilovan Barzani, son of the late Idris Barzani, died of a heart attack in Erbil on Monday.

Masoud Barzani, the former KRG President, is the brother of Idris Barzani.

He held no official position but was considered a prominent figure, taking part in events across the Kurdistan Region as a representative for the Kurdish premier, Kurdistan24 news website reported.

A funeral and mourning period of three days, beginning Tuesday, will be held in the town of Pirmam in Erbil.