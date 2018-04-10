Bodies of 7 Iranians Killed in Israeli Attack on Syrian Base Repatriated

Two Israeli F-15 warplanes carried out strikes from Lebanese air space on the T-4 air base on Sunday. Syrian air defence systems shot down five of eight missiles fired. However, the missiles that hit the airbase killed several people including the Iranian military advisers.

The Iranian martyrs include Akbar Zavvar Jannat from Tabriz, Mehdi Lotfi Niasar from Qom, Seyyed Ammar Mousavi rom Ahvaz, Morteza Basiripour from Birjand, Mehdi Dehqan from Kashan, and Hamed Rezaei from Tehran.

According to Tasnim, funeral ceremonies for two of the bodies (Rezaei and Lotfi Niasar) will be held in Tehran, but the others will be transferred to their own cities.