The orders were published on Saturday on the website of the head of state’s office.

The following diplomats lost their positions: from the post of Iranian Ambassador Sergei Burdelak, from the post of Ambassador of Georgia – Igor Dolgov, Slovakia – Yuri Murashko, Portugal – Inna Ognivets, Iran – Igor Ostash, Tajikistan – Valery Evdokimov.

The reason for the dismissal is not reported, and there are no orders to appoint other specialists yet.