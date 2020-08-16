Zarif Reiterates Iran’s Support for Palestine in Fight against Israel

The Iranian foreign minister has reiterated Tehran’s constant support for the struggles of Palestinian people aimed at securing their rights.

In a phone conversation with Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki on Saturday, Mohammad Javad Zarif said Palestinian people and groups need to maintain their solidarity to emerge victorious.

The top Palestinian diplomat, in turn, thanked Iran for backing Palestinians, and said Palestinian people and leaders are set to work towards securing their rights.

He said Palestinian people and officials of different Palestinian groups remain united and committed to their obligation to secure the liberation of Palestinian land occupied by the Israeli regime.