Zarif: Iran poses no security threat to other countries 

Zarif was speaking with CNN’s GPS host Fareed Zakaria at the 55th World Economic Forum in Davos.

Zarif reiterated that Iran does not intend to make nuclear weapons, saying that had Iran sought to make nukes, it would have done so a long time ago. The Iranian vice president for strategic affairs added that the claim that Iran is a security threat as well as Iranophobic attempts all serve as a tool to implement such schemes as the Gaza genocide.

He then referred to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and the troubles that came about after US President Donald Trump left the agreement during his first term in office.

Zarif urged Trump to be more serious, more focused and more realistic regarding the nuclear deal known as JCPOA.

He added that Trump himself admitted that he was forced to leave the JCPOA for the sake of the Israeli regime.

Zarif said after Trump’s pullout from the nuclear agreement, Iran has highly increased its nuclear capabilities.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the former Iranian foreign minister spoke about the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel. He said Iran was not aware of the attack and that the Islamic Republic was shocked after it happened.

Zarif denied claims that the axis of resistance receives orders from Iran, saying as long as the Israeli occupation continues, the resistance will exist.