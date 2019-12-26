Zarif Holds Phone Talks with Kuwaiti PM, FM

In the Wednesday talks, the Iranian foreign minister congratulated the two Kuwaiti officials on their new positions.

They also exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional issues, and the Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE) initiative proposed by Iran.

Kuwait formed a new government on December 17 that replaced the son of the emir as defence minister and named an interior minister from outside the ruling family, a month after the former cabinet quit due to a row between members of the family and parliament.

The oil minister of the OPEC producer retained his post while new foreign and finance ministers were named, the state news agency KUNA said.

Kuwait has a parliament wielding power to pass legislation and question ministers, although senior posts are occupied by ruling family members.

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah last month tapped then foreign minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah to take over as premier and form a cabinet. The prime minister traditionally helps navigate often tense relationships between parliament and government. The emir has final say in state matters.

The key post of oil minister remained occupied by Khaled al-Fadhel, but Ahmad Mansour al-Ahmad al-Sabah was appointed defense minister, Anas Khaled Nasser al-Saleh became interior minister, and Ahmad Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah became foreign affairs minister.