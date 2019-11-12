Saeed, a 30-year-old man from Kermanshah in western Iran, has adopted Brown. The dog was hit by a car in a highway in Tehran four years ago, but was saved with the help of animal supporters. However, it was disabled after the amputation of its leg.

As a stray dog, Brown had a hard time before being adopted by Saeed and taken to Kermanshah. As he lives in an apartment, Saeed has to keep Brown in his friend’s villa. He has accepted the hard conditions of caring for a disabled dog: he feeds Brown twice a day and cleans its cage.

The dog, on the other hand, relies on Saeed and doesn’t allow others to approach the cage, nor it accepts being fed by them.

What follows are IRNA’s photos of Brown’s life: