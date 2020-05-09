Yoga Can Help People Deal with Coronavirus Anxiety

Stress and anxiety are among the most common negative impacts of the novel coronavirus epidemic, which continue to grow and flow into every aspect of life. But haw can we handle it?

Doing exercises like yoga can play an effective role in counteracting the stress and pressures of the coronavirus.

Yoga techniques can be really useful in comforting your nervous system and helping to confront your emotions.

Thanks to the advancement of technology and the creation of various welfare facilities people have little activity nowadays. However, in the current situation, due to the limited sports activities amid the coronavirus outbreak, the need to spend some hours on physical activities is felt very much.

Mahdi Raghebpour, who is a sports specialist, says in the current situation, as the stress and psychological pressures caused by the coronavirus is felt everywhere, exercise can be one of the most important ways to reduce strain and prevent many diseases.

In an interview with IRNA, he added physical activities of yoga improve the function of the hormonal system. Moreover, yoga exercises improve flexibility, muscle strength, blood circulation and oxygen uptake.

Yoga techniques reduce emotional excitement and sensitivity and consequently increase lung capacity.

These days, all the media are warning the elderly about COVID-19, but we need to understand them. This period is when people can spend more time on their health and well-being, said Raghebpour.

Although this period can be associated with some physical problems, the elderly should pay more attention to their health than before.

“Though the changes in older ages limit some activities, they cause them to do exercises such as brisk walking and yoga,” he noted.

Yoga helps the body to be fit, the psyche to be more relaxed, and the mind to be more focused. It forces you to have a positive outlook on life by accepting and understanding the circumstances in which you are.

Raghebpour advised people to practice according to the schedule, never stretch too much, and do the movements slowly.