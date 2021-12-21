The volunteers have been visiting the kilns in Khahvarshahr suburb over the past two years in a bid to help educate children working at the kilns. Along with education, the volunteers are offering medical treatment, construction and skill-training services in the area.
However, their latest visit focused solely on making sure children working at the kilns have a jolly Yalda.
Yalda celebrated at Tehran brick kilns
