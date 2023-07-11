Xi says progress in China-Russia relations both states’ strategic choice

“The development of the Russian-Chinese relations is the strategic choice, based on fundamental interests of both countries,” Xi said during his meeting with Chairwoman of the Federation Council (the upper house of Russia’s parliament) Valentina Matviyenko in Beijing on Monday.

The Chinese leader also stated that China and Russia must stay on the right course pursuing the reform of the global governance, protecting interests of developing countries.

“Both sides need to strengthen means of communication and cooperation within [the framework of] multilateral mechanisms such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO] and BRICS, maintain the right path pursuing the reform of the global governance, and protect common interests of countries with emerging markets as well as of developing countries,” he added.

Matviyenko, accompanied by a delegation of Russian lawmakers and senators, is on a visit to China from July 9-12. Earlier, she met with chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhao Leji.

Deputy Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev also stated on Tuesday that Russian-Chinese comprehensive cooperation relations are at an all-time high.

“Today, Russian-Chinese relations are at all-time high in terms of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction. Furthermore, they have entered a new stage and have become an important factor in the development of the two countries, ensuring their security, strengthening international positions, and providing a reliable guarantee of maintaining peace and stability on our entire planet,” Kosachev said at a meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the Russian Federal Assembly and China’s National People’s Congress.