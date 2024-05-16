Russia and China say their relations at “the best period in their history”

Both leaders shared their vision in a statement released by the Kremlin after a meeting in Beijing, with specific references to the war in Ukraine, sovereignty in Taiwan and fighting in the Middle East.

“In conditions of international turbulence, Russian-Chinese relations stand the test of rapid changes in the world, demonstrating strength and stability, and are experiencing the best period in their history,” according to the statement.

Putin and Xi said they would “deepen trust” and military “cooperation” by expanding dual exercises and combat training, regularly holding joint sea and air patrols and improving the “level of joint response to challenges and threats”.

The two countries also expressed “very deep concern” over what they described as “extremely destabilizing” US military activity with allies “that have a clear anti-Russian and anti-Chinese orientation”.

Referencing Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia announced it welcomes the readiness of China “to play a constructive role” in the political and diplomatic settlement of the war.

“It is necessary to eliminate its root causes and adhere to the principle of the indivisibility of security,” the statement added.

“There can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be fought.”

Putin met with Xi in Beijing during a state visit to the Asian country on Thursday. It is Putin’s first foreign trip since he was sworn in for a fifth term as president earlier this month.