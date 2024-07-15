China, Russia launch joint military exercises

The three-day ‘Maritime Joint-2024’ drills are being conducted near the Chinese city of Zhanjiang. They will train naval forces’ ability to address security threats, maintain international and regional stability, and boost the strategic partnership, according to a statement, according to RT.

“The fourth joint maritime patrol in the western and northern Pacific Ocean” conducted on Sunday “did not target a third party and had nothing to do with the current international and regional situation”, it added.

Two vessels from Russia’s Pacific Fleet are participating in the annual event, TASS reported on Monday, citing the fleet’s press office.

Crews will conduct air defense exercises and drills involving anti-submarine aviation, as well as resupplying on the move and sea rescue training.

The naval cooperation comes amid mounting tensions between China and NATO members. In a document adopted after last week’s summit in Washington, the US-led bloc alleged that Beijing has been working with Moscow to “undercut and reshape the rules-based international order”. The communiqué also claimed that China has been providing dual-use materials and components to Russian arms manufacturers amid its conflict with Ukraine.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has dismissed the allegations as “groundless,” insisting that Beijing “has always been a force for peace and stability in the international community”. Wang urged NATO to focus on dialogue and establishing “mutual trust,” instead of dishing out allegations against Beijing.

The Chinese government has repeatedly rejected the Western framing of the Ukraine conflict, which has presented it as an unprovoked act of aggression by Russia. Instead, Beijing has cited NATO’s expansion in Europe as a key cause.

Trade between Russia and China has boomed since the West imposed an array of sanctions against Moscow over the Ukraine conflict, which forced many international businesses to exit the country.